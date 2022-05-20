GOP sources: Unlikely Senate has votes to trigger special session

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the state Senate seeking to trigger an extraordinary session aimed at removing Gov. Tony Evers's pick to lead the parole commission face an uphill battle, GOP sources told 27 News Friday.
Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) is circulating a petition hoping to get a majority of the Senate to sign off on returning to Madison for a vote on the confirmation of John Tate, who Evers tapped to chair the Wisconsin Parole Commission.
Tate has been heavily criticized amid outrage from the family of Johanna Balsewicz after the commission decided to release her killer 25 years into his 80-year sentence.
Douglas Balsewicz was convicted of stabbing his estranged wife more than 40 times in front of their kids in 1997. After public outcry and a meeting with the victim's family, Evers pressured Tate and the commission to reverse its decision, which the board did last Friday.
The petition has become necessary, Roth said, because Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wouldn't call the Senate back into a special session. Assembly leaders on Thursday approved going back into session although they wouldn't have to take any action as confirmations are strictly a Senate matter.
LeMahieu's office said the majority leader had no comment on the issue when reached Friday afternoon. LeMahieu has faced harsh criticism from some on the right over not supporting a vote.
Roth, who is running for lieutenant governor, maintained his push for an extraordinary session was not driven by politics. Rather, the Appleton Republican said he wanted to ensure Tate would not allow the premature release of anyone else convicted of a violent crime.
"This just happened so I don't know what to say," Roth said when asked if the petition was a political stunt. "Government just doesn't take time off because we go into an election but the governor's parole commissioner was about to release this criminal who hadn't even served a third of his sentence on the streets until public pressure from the family reached such a crescendo."
In order to trigger an extraordinary session, support from a majority of the 33-member Senate would be required. Assuming Democrats, who've largely been quiet on the issue, do not sign the petition, Roth would need 16 other Senate Republicans to join him.
GOP sources in the Senate told 27 News on Friday it did not appear those votes were there. Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) said she supported removing Tate but worried such a vote wouldn't address the problem at its root.
"I am inclined to sign on, and vote to remove," Bernier said in a statement. "However, there's a larger problem and that is one person being able to make that sort of decision and being influenced by the executive branch."
A spokeswoman for Evers did not respond to questions about the petition.
Should the Senate return to session, it would give Democrats an opportunity to push for other issues to come up for votes. Republicans in March gaveled out of a session Evers called to use some of the state's nearly $4 billion surplus.
Roth said he would be open to taking up other measures should lawmakers return to session but added he saw no path to agreement between GOP legislators and Evers that would lead to any remaining bills being either passed or signed.
"I'm not opposed to coming in for other things," Roth said. "But, at the end of the day, we've passed a lot of bills and Tony Evers has vetoed them. He sent the signal he's not willing to do the reforms we believe are necessary for public safety here in Wisconsin."