GOP takes up education bills: Mask opt-outs allowed, vouchers expanded, race lessons in college regulated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers are set to vote on a series of education bills Tuesday, including measures allowing parents to opt their kids out of school mask orders, making all families eligible for private school vouchers, and regulating how universities teach about race.
The K-12 bills are scheduled for votes before the full Assembly Tuesday afternoon. Under one bill authored by Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), school districts could not require students to wear a mask if their parents notify the district they've chosen to opt their child out of the requirement.
As the wave of new cases spawned by Omicron variant of COVID-19 fades, causing both cases and hospitalizations to plummet statewide, districts have been weighing whether to remove their mask orders on their own. Dane County and the UW System have announced plans to let their mandates end next month.
Another bill would expand school choice vouchers statewide, removing income limits in place for families who are relatively well-off.
Currently, families are not eligible for the statewide voucher program if they earn more than 220% of the federal poverty level; for a family of four, that federal line is $27,750. For families in Milwaukee and Racine, that threshold is 300 percent of the federal poverty line.
At the university level, both the Assembly and Senate were slated to take up bills restricting how the UW System and technical colleges can teach about race. The bills state lessons cannot assert one group is inherently superior to another nor can they teach one group "bears responsibility" for the actions of their ancestors.
Conservatives say it's an effort to stamp out what they describe as "Critical Race Theory" because it sets up students to be labeled as either oppressors or the oppressed at a young age.
Legal experts have said Critical Race Theory is narrowly-defined doctrine reserved for law students - one that explores how the country's long history of racist policies affect the way laws currently read.
Another bill states if a UW campus seeks to make a course on either diversity or ethnic studies part of its general education requirements, a student would meet that requirement by taking a course on the U.S. Constitution.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is likely to veto the bills should they reach his desk. The leading candidates in the Republican primary for governor - former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, and Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), who's pushed unfounded claims of prolific voter fraud - have all said they would restrict "critical race theory" lessons in classrooms.