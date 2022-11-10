GOP torn as Trump indicates 'special announcement'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that the last of Wisconsin's races have been finalized, parties are looking at their performance. The GOP didn't quite have the red wave they were anticipating.
Now, Republicans are divided over the influence of the former President on the party and what role he should have moving forward. Thursday night, former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Nov. 15 he will hold a special announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.
And on Wednesday, former speaker of the House Paul Ryan told our Milwaukee affiliates that the former President is a "drag" on the Republican ticket.
"I mean I think Trump's kind of a drag on our ticket," Ryan said. "I think Donald Trump gives us problems politically. We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot or in office. And I think we just have some Trump hangover. I think he's a drag on our offices and our races."
Republicans did see success in a number of the midterm races, but it wasn't quite a red wave.
Ryan said he was surprised at the polling results.
"I think we're going to have to do a lot of soul searching and head scratching, looking through and parsing the numbers as to why we didn't perform as well as we would have liked to," Ryan said.
The Chair of the Republican Party of Dane County, Scott Grabins, didn't see these elections in the same light. Especially when looking at the performance of Senator Ron Johnson. To him polling numbers had a lot to do with outreach candidates did with voters.
"The reputation of Dane County as a Democrat stronghold didn't dissuade him from being down here and still trying to reach out and work with voters," Grabins said. "I think that hard work paid off for him in the end."
Ryan said he won't be shocked to see Trump throw his hat in the ring for the presidential election.
"I assume he's going to announce, but I honestly don't think he'll get the nomination at the end of the day," Ryan said. "We want to win. We want to win the White House and we know with Trump we're so much more likely to lose."
The Dane County GOP says they're still digesting results from this week's elections, before they can think about what direction the party will go in 2024.
"There's still a tremendous amount of respect for everything that President Trump accomplished while he was in office," Grabins said. "At the same time, I think there's still a lot of open mindednesses to know what's going to happen in the next two years."