GOP WEC commissioner says he won't resign after boasting about lower voter turnout

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senate Democrats and liberal activists on Wednesday called for a Republican state elections official to resign over a memo he sent bragging about declining Black and Hispanic voter turnout.
Bob Spindell is a Republican appointee on the six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is evenly divided with three Democratic and three Republican appointees.
Democrats pointed to a memo Spindell sent in December to a group of Wisconsin Republicans in the 4th Congressional District, which includes Milwaukee. Spindell listed the party's accomplishments in the November midterm election.
Among the highlights, Spindell noted voter turnout in Milwaukee declined by 37,000 votes. Spindell boasted the drop-off was especially pronounced in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.
"The 5 major Aldermanic Districts with a percentage of Blacks, 73% to 87%, had the largest drop in vote counts totals," Spindell wrote.
A group of Democratic state senators held a press conference in the Senate parlor in which they said Spindell's actions were unqualifying for someone who helps establish election guidance for clerks.
"Celebrating voter suppression is antithetical to the mission of the elections commission," Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said. "And it undermines confidence in the ability of Commissioner Spindell to do his job."
Democrats and progressive activists at the event said that Spindell specifically noted declining turnout among minority voters, who typically support Democrats, was especially inappropriate.
"When that person goes further, and gloats that specifically Black and Brown voters have been discouraged from voting, this overt racism cannot be tolerated," Bonnie Margulis, Director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, said.
In an interview with 27 News, Spindell, who's now the vice chair of the commission, said he would not resign and did not think there was anything wrong with pointing out Republican efforts in the state's biggest city led to a decline in voter turnout.
"When you're talking about people voting, the Dems were not able to get the people out," Spindell said. "I didn't make up the facts in terms of how many people are not showing up to vote, and so forth."
The memo noted Republicans opened campaign offices in majority-Black neighborhoods and ran negative ads against Democratic candidates on Black radio stations.
When asked if it was appropriate for a state elections official to boast about lower turnout, Spindell said negative campaigning was simply part of modern political reality and downplayed the effect the GOP's actions had.
"The reason, I think, that people did not want to vote is not because of what our actions were," Spindell said. "It was because of the failed Biden policies of inflation. People recognized that. How about the high crime rate? What about the education?"
Democrats said Spindell was already unfit for the commissioner's role after signing on as one of 10 fake Republican presidential electors following the 2020 election.
Senators on Wednesday said if Spindell wouldn't resign, then Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who appointed Spindell to the commission, should remove him.
Democrats said they hadn't talked to LeMahieu's office about Spindell because they felt the top Senate Republican should've already taken action after the memo's contents were first reported by Urban Milwaukee last week.
"Where's the sympathy for individuals and communities of color who have been affected?" Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) said. "It's not our responsibility to go to them to ask them to do the right thing. It's their responsibility to do it."
LeMahieu's office did not respond Wednesday to questions about whether he'd seen Spindell's memo.