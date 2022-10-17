Gov. Evers, AG Kaul recognize Safe Schools Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul recognized Oct. 16-22 as Safe Schools Weeks in Wisconsin.

The two Wisconsin leaders highlighted new school and community safety investments as well as the ongoing work of the Office of School Safety (OSS).Gov. Evers even signed a declaration formally recognizing Safe Schools Week.

“DOJ’s Office of School Safety has been working to make schools across the state safer since it launched in 2018, and it’s made a difference,” Attorney General Kaul said.

The OSS has a four-pronged strategy to bluster school safety: threat reporting, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response and general school safety guidance.

The DOJ also launched critical incident response teams across the state this year.

“School safety has to be a top priority for us as a state," Gov. Evers said, "and that starts by ensuring we’re supporting our kids and our schools with the investments and resources they need to be safe and successful.”