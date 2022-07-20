Gov. Evers, AG Kaul sue 18 companies for contaminating Wisconsin water

LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit against 18 companies for their role in PFAS contamination across the state.
The complaint alleges the defendants knew or should have known that the ordinary and intended use of their products would lead to "dangerous impacts on public health and the environment."
Wisconsin taxpayers are currently burdened with the significant costs of addressing PFAS contamination, and the state seeks to "recover all costs, expenses, and damages" associated with the defendants' roles in the contamination.
“PFAS contamination has impacted communities and water quality around the state,” said AG Kaul. “This lawsuit seeks to ensure that the companies that are responsible -- and not Wisconsin taxpayers — will pay to clean it up.”
Gov. Evers said the same, saying "every Wisconsinite deserves access to clean, safe water" and that the state is taking immediate action to ensure the companies are held responsible.
PFAS, per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are toxic, human-made substances that don't break down naturally. They accumulate in the body and can cause severe health problems, such as liver damage, cancers, suppressed immune responses and delayed menstruation. You can learn more about PFAS on the DHS website.