Gov. Evers allocates funding to help low-income Wisconsin households pay for energy

MADISON (WKOW) — Low-income Wisconsin households can get help to pay for heating through another round of grant funding, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.
Evers said the state is using $50 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) block grants to help over 170,000 households that have previously received benefits.
The funding gives these households an extra $279 on average, for an average benefit of $637.
Evers said he's allocated another $8 million to deliver fuel oil and propane to qualifying customers. The delivery program allows LIHEAP funding to be used to buy fuel at lower prices, which helps prepare low-income households for the next winter.
Evers said making sure Wisconsinites can make ends meet and not choose between necessities is "the right thing to do."
“With thoughtful planning and smart investments like this, we can prepare households for winter, build better economic stability for folks across our state and maintain our state’s and our economy’s positive momentum,” Evers said.
More information about LIHEAP and what households are eligible is available online.