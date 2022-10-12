Gov. Evers announces $16M in grants to improve maternal, child health

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that $16 million in grants will be used to improve maternal and child health, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
DHS said a 2018 study from the National Library of Medicine shows Wisconsin has the worst Black infant mortality rate in the country, with Black babies three times as likely to die by their first birthday compared to babies born to white women. Additionally, the Wisconsin Maternal Mortality Review reports the maternal mortality rate for Black women in Wisconsin is approximately 5 times the rate for white women.
Similarly, Latino and Indigenous babies are 1.5 times more likely to die by their first birthday compared to babies born to white women.
The release says the $16 million will be used by two Wisconsin public health organizations— the Medical College of Wisconsin Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health— to close gaps in maternal and child health outcomes. Funds will also go toward the DHS’ Maternal and Child Health Program which will address the issue at the community and system level.
“We can help build strong, safe and resilient communities by investing in supporting healthy moms and babies,” Gov. Evers said. “We have to connect the dots to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare if we want to address the health disparities our state has faced for years. I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and these investments are critical for supporting kids and families and creating the future we want for our state.”
Each partner will receive $5.5 million.
DHS says these grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and Title V funds through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.