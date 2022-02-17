Gov. Evers announces $30 million to help expand EMS services

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers visited rural EMS systems across the state Thursday after announcing plans to invest nearly $30 million to support and expand services.
The governor originally announced the funding during his State of the State address earlier this week.
The state of Wisconsin relies on nearly 800 EMS providers, and more than half are either operated exclusively by volunteers or through a combination of volunteers and paid staff.
“These folks are our neighbors, friends, co-workers, and family who go above and beyond to provide care to our communities under ordinary times and the extraordinary circumstances of the past two years, but this pandemic exposed serious concerns about our healthcare infrastructure and capacity, especially in our rural communities," Gov. Evers said.
The investment includes $20 million, provided through the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, that will go to EMS providers for whatever help they need the most. That includes increasing staffing support, training for first responders, and purchasing an ambulance, medical equipment, or supplies.
Of that $20 million, $8 million will go to the Funding Assistance Program (FAP) which provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers, including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits, and counties and municipalities. The remaining $12 million will be provided as one-time, flexible grants, prioritizing small, under-resourced EMS providers who do not qualify for FAP.