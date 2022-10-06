Gov. Evers announces additional $10M to help Wisconsin veterans

MADISON (WKOW) -- An additional $10 million is being invested into a variety programs of to support veterans, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
These programs will support veteran employment, housing assistance and mental health services.
In the release, Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) notes that veterans have faced many challenges in the last few years in addition to the challenges they face "returning to civilian life," saying this investment is an important one for the state's 300,000 vets.
The additional funds will help realize the recommendations made by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, which includes:
- $4.5 million to support veteran mental health initiatives, including supporting community-based programs, increasing access to emergency services and investing in peer support programs
- $2 million to create a rental assistance program for homeless veterans. This was also a recommendation from the Interagency Council on Homelessness’ “Welcoming Wisconsin Home” report.
- An additional $1.5 million for VORP, which provides case management and support to veterans and connects veterans to community services, including substance use treatment, housing, education and mental healthcare
- An additional $1.5 million for CVSOs and TVSOs, which help veterans connect to benefits, preventative programming and family engagement activities. The funding will increase allocations to CVSOs and TVSOs by 100 percent, ensure TVSO payments are not being prorated and increase payments to part-time CVSOs.
- An additional $500,000 for DWD’s Hire Heroes Program, which provides services to veterans with high barriers to employment and reimburses employers for certain costs when hiring veteran employees
This investment is funded by the state's allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act.