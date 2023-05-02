Gov. Evers announces appointments to UW Board of Regents

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Evers announced three appointments to the UW Board of Regents.
Evan Brenkus is a First Nations and mathematics student at UW-Green Bay. He has been working as a resident mentor at UW-Green Bay, where he is responsible for enforcing campus policies fairly and equally, while he completes room and building inspections and creates relationships with fellow students.
Jim Kreuser has more than three decades of experience in public service, serving as Kenosha County Executive for 14 years from 2008 to 2022 and representing Kenosha in the Wisconsin State Assembly for 15 years from 1993 to 2008.
Joan Prince was appointed by Gov. Evers in February 2023, filling the vacancy created due to the resignation of former Regent Tracey Klein. Prince, a Milwaukee native, was the first African American to hold undergraduate and graduate degrees in clinical laboratory medicine with a specialty in flow cytometry and hematology and a doctorate in medical science education from UW-Milwaukee. She served as the vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement and as an associate professor in biomedical sciences at her alma mater from 2000 to 2021.