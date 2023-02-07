Gov. Evers announces plan to send $500M a year back to local communities

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers announced a plan Tuesday that would send 20% of the state's sales tax back into local communities for shared revenue.
This means more than half of a billion dollars more a year will return to communities, according to the Office of the Governor.
The office states this will allow investment in local resources, like local health and human services, transportation, emergency services like fire and EMS, and other initiatives like addressing PFAS contamination.
Evers said local communities have been forced for years to "do more with less" and make "impossible decisions" about what essential services to fund.
"The state must fulfill our obligation to ensure our local partners can meet basic and unique community needs alike, and this historic investment will ensure that we do," Evers said. "I look forward to working with the Legislature to find common ground in the weeks and months ahead to fund our communities now and with growth into the future.”
