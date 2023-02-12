Gov. Evers announces plans to deliver on tax cut promise

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced provisions in his 2023-2025 biennial budget that will deliver on his promise last August to fight for a 10% middle-class tax cut.
In a release, the Governor's office said Evers' plans and provisions aim to build upon income tax cuts the governor has already signed.
Before Evers was elected governor in 2018, he promised to provide a 10% middle-class tax cut. The governor signed tax cuts in the 2019-21 biennial budget, as well as 2019 Wisconsin Act 10. And in the 2021-23 biennial budget, he signed one of the largest tax cuts in the state's history.
When combined, the governor's office said these tax cuts provided 86% of Wisconsin taxpayers an income tax cut of 15% or more, with 2.4 million taxpayers getting relief.
The governor's office said income tax cuts Evers signed have returned $1.4 billion annually to taxpayers by delivering more than $1.2 billion in targeted tax relief to working families, parents, veterans, caregivers, seniors, and student loan borrowers, among others, while limiting tax giveaways to wealthy earners.
"I’ve said all along that we’d deliver real, responsible tax relief targeted to the middle class and working families—not spending big on breaks for the wealthiest 20 percent of earners in our state who don’t need the extra help affording rising costs," Gov. Evers said.
The governor's proposal to provide long-term tax relief for working families includes:
- Creating a nonrefundable Family and Individual Reinvestment (FAIR) Credit
- Increasing Wisconsin’s supplement to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)
- Expanding the current state Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit
- Creating a caregiver tax credit
Evers' budget proposal to provide targeted relief for seniors and veterans includes:
- Enhancing the Homestead Credit
- Expanding the Veterans and Surviving Spouses Property Tax Credit
His plans to provide tax relief for Wisconsin businesses include:
- Fully repealing Wisconsin’s outdated personal property tax
- Increasing the refundable share of the research credit for businesses
Gov. Evers has additional plans for protecting student loan borrowers and creating a fairer tax code that can be found here.