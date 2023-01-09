Gov. Evers appoints new DVA secretary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers appointed James Bond from Madison to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) starting Monday, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Before this appointment, Bond worked at the DVA since 2010 as an administrator of the Divisions of Veterans Benefits and Veteran Services before becoming deputy secretary in 2019. Bond also worked at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development as a deputy division administrator in the Divisions of Employment and Training and Family Supports and as bureau director of management services in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Bond is also a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1983 to 1988.
The release stated Bond is the first openly LGBTQ person to lead one of the state's cabinet agencies.
Gov. Evers said he has "no doubt" that Bond will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to his work.
Bond called the appointment an "incredible honor" and said he looks forward to forging a better future for all Wisconsin veterans and families.
Bond lives in Madison with his husband and their two sons.