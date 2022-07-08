Gov. Evers appoints Rewey native as Iowa County District Attorney

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment for the Iowa County District Attorney position.
The governor's office said in a news release, Zachary Leigh will fill the vacancy being created by District Attorney Matthew Allen’s election to the Iowa County Circuit Court.
Leigh was born and raised in Rewey, Wisconsin. He's a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Platteville and the University of Wisconsin Law School.
“Zachary Leigh is an excellent attorney who is committed to evidence-based decision making and will seek pragmatic solutions that protect and benefit the entire community,” said Gov. Evers. “I have no doubt that he will be a great district attorney for Iowa County.”
Leigh will hold the position for the remainder of the term that ends in January, 2025.