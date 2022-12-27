Gov. Evers appoints Sheboygan Co. administrator as DNR secretary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that Adam N. Payne will be the next secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Payne is originally from Stevens Point and currently serves as the county administrator for Sheboygan County. He's worked there for more than 20 years.
Prior to serving as county administrator, Payne was the executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association and served for five years at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990 to 1995. He was the director of the Farmland Preservation Program.
Gov. Evers said Payne has "deep Wisconsin roots" and understands the state's natural resources. He said Payne is an outdoorsman, a conservationist and a "strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County."
Payne said it's an honor to accept the appointment.
“I have always had a passion for protecting and enhancing our natural resources and am an avid outdoorsman," he said. "I look forward to working with a strong and diverse team of DNR staff, the Board and its many partners and stakeholders to problem-solve, protect, and enhance our natural resources for people today and for generations to come.”
Payne will start as the DNR secretary on Jan. 3 and will fill the vacancy left by former Secretary Preston D. Cole's retirement.
He still needs to be confirmed by the state Senate.