Gov. Evers attends early childhood education apprenticeship signing ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers was at an apprenticeship signing ceremony Friday as part of an effort to bolster early childhood education.
Joining the governor at the event was Plumbers Union Local 75, who partnered with The Playing Field to build a new early education facility.
The facility will be large enough to care for 100 kids while giving training opportunities for early educators.
Six people signed up to be apprentices for The Playing Field's early childhood education apprenticeship program.
Evers said those six were signing up for a "good job."
"It is not only a great opportunity to do things for little kids and for yourself, but it's just a damn good job," he said. "And you don't find many good jobs that you love to go to every day."
Evers said he is doing his best to help childhood programs the resources they need.
"I will do everything I can to fight for the resources that our kids, our childhood programs need, and have the resources for them to succeed," Evers said. "It is one of my top priorities."