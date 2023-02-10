Gov. Evers budget includes initiatives to crack down on reckless driving

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers announced several initiatives in the 2023-25 budget meant to keep drivers and pedestrians safe on Wisconsin roads, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Evers cites Wisconsin Department of Transportation data that says around 2,900 people are hurt every year by reckless driving in the state. The agency also reports nearly 20% of Wisconsin's licensed drivers have at least one conviction for operating while intoxicated.
Evers says reckless driving "has to stop."
"Reckless driving on our roads is affecting Wisconsinites across our state, whether it’s excessive speeding, running red lights, tailgating, operating under the influence, or other dangerous behavior,” Evers said. “Folks should be able to feel safe in their homes, in our neighborhoods, and on our streets, roads, and highways."
Evers proposals mainly focus on addressing reckless driving— like increasing driver education and licensure throughout the state. Evers also proposed investing in infrastructure to slow traffic, protect pedestrians and bikers, and design roadways for non-motorists.
Evers also proposed cracking down on reckless driving, specifically targeting alcohol and substance misuse.
This includes requiring ignition interlock devices for anyone with an OWI offense, increasing highway patrols and raising Wisconsin's seatbelt violation fine to match neighboring states.
You can read more about the proposed investments in the full release.