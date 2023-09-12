Gov. Evers calls on lawmakers to share their stance on workforce policies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's governor is asking legislators to take a public stance on important workforce challenges by filling out a survey.
The survey asks all 132 legislators to answer questions about the merits of the Tony Evers' plan to address the state's "longstanding" workforce challenges. Topics include affordable childcare, the "childcare industry's collapse," paid family leave, training future workers and supporting high-need workforce sectors.
"... understanding each legislator’s position and perspective is not only a fundamental part of legislative accountability but is also a crucial first step toward being able to find real, meaningful solutions to our state’s urgent challenges," Evers said.
He said legislators "should be expected" to explain the merits of parts of the plan and if they support any of its components. The survey also asks legislators what changes could be made to the plan to garner their support.
Legislators plan to vote on the governor's workforce plan at noon on Sept. 20. Evers asked everyone to answer the survey by 5 p.m. Sept. 14.