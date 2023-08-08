Gov. Evers calls special session to support working families, Wisconsin workforce

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session to address the "unmitigated crisis" of Wisconsin's workforce challenges.

At the core of the special session is to help working families by stabilizing the state's childcare industry and make it affordable, as well as and expanding paid family leave.

Evers also noted that despite the state's historically low unemployment, Wisconsin employers -- ranging from schools and small businesses to farmers and healthcare sectors -- are still struggling to fill positions.

With this in mind, Evers is proposing investments in higher education and recruiting workers for high-demand workforce sectors to fill these roles.

Evers said he hopes to use $1 billion of the state's historical $4 billion surplus to address these issues and called for bipartisan support.

"We must work together in the coming weeks so we can bolster our state’s workforce, maintain our economic momentum, and most importantly, do the right thing for Wisconsin,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu criticized the call for a special session, saying the best way to attract to the state is by creating a "competitive tax structure."

“Instead of returning the state surplus to hardworking Wisconsinites, Governor Evers used his veto pen to raise taxes on every Wisconsinite making more than $27,630," he said in a statement. "Now he wants to use that same surplus to grow government and create new entitlement programs."

The special session is scheduled for noon Sept. 20.

Read the full release to learn more details about Evers proposal.