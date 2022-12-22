Gov. Evers declares energy emergency

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order declaring an energy emergency.
Evers explained in a press release that shipments of liquid fuels for home heating are limited because of the cold and blowing snow statewide. Further, he stressed that the state has had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could happen with this winter storm. So, he said eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is "essential."
“Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Gov. Evers said. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.”
Evers cites the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, which said liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported "limited product supplies for distribution."
The executive order will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies. Evers said this will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers.