 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Gov. Evers declares energy emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
tony evers 030222-2.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order declaring an energy emergency. 

Evers explained in a press release that shipments of liquid fuels for home heating are limited because of the cold and blowing snow statewide. Further, he stressed that the state has had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could happen with this winter storm. So, he said eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is "essential." 

“Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Gov. Evers said. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.”

Evers cites the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, which said liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported "limited product supplies for distribution." 

The executive order will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies. Evers said this will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you