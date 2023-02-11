Gov. Evers declares February 11 as 2-1-1 Day

(WKOW) -- Governor Evers declared Feb. 11 as 2-1-1 Day throughout Wisconsin.
In Evers' proclamation, the state is partnering with local United Ways and other organizations to provide 2-1-1 Wisconsin.
2-1-1 is a number Wisconsinites can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that connects individuals throughout the state with community services and volunteer opportunities in their area. Making a call is free, confidential and available in more than 180 languages.
According to United Way, 2-1-1 is operated by trained specialists who listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with resources that improve their lives.
2-1-1 Wisconsin provides critical support and relief to Wisconsinites in times of disaster and emergencies and, to date, has answered more than 145,000 inquiries related to the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past year, the service has handled more than 310,000 requests.