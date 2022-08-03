Gov. Evers, DHS announce $14M investment into behavior health

MADISON (WKOW) — Two organizations are receiving a combined $14.1 million in funds to support youth mental health services and behavioral health providers entering the workforce.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, is being split between Children's Wisconsin and UW-Whitewater.
"From expanding behavioral health career pathways in our UW System to enhancing mental health services at Children’s so our kids can get the care they need, together, we’re building a behavioral health system that works for everyone,” Evers said in a press release.
Children's Wisconsin is receiving $5 million in funding — with $2.3 million supporting its pediatric Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic and $2.7 million going towards starting a pediatric psychology residency program in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Evers says the clinic is the only walk-in behavioral health clinic in the state serving children and it has the need to expand due to demand.
UW-Whitewater is receiving $9.1 million in funds. Around $7.6 million goes toward expanding funding for the Qualified Treatment Trainee Grants Program and $1.5 million to building educational pathways.
Of the $7.6 million investment, the funds are broken down into three sections:
- $5 million will be awarded to nearly 2000 behavior health provider agencies to hire and supervise at least one qualified treatment trainee obtaining hours of observed practice to become licensed.
- $2 million goes towards $5,000 stipends for up to 200 qualified treatment trainees in unpaid two-year internship positions.
- $620,000 will expand the network of agencies that sponsored qualified treatment trainees.
The $1.5 million investment has two uses:
- $1 million for a pilot program "managed with UW-Whitewater at Rock County to make it easier for students to move from an associate degree in human services to a bachelor’s degree in social work."
- $500,000 goes toward developing a post-master’s certificate in treating people dually diagnosed with both mental health and substance use disorders.