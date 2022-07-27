Gov. Evers, DHS award $2.5 million to 27 organizations to grow teleheath in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded more than $2.5 million to a number community behavioral telehealth services on Wednesday.
The funds were awarded to 27 organizations that provide access to mental health and substance use treatment and recovery supports through telehealth. Officials say this will help providers like community centers, food pantries, homeless shelters, libraries, long-term care facilities and schools set up telehealth stations in central locations for people who may be struggling to access the services they need.
"Every Wisconsinite should have access to quality, affordable health care they need when they need it, and that includes behavioral and mental health services,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “These grants will help ensure more folks can meet with a provider no matter where they live, closing gaps in services and building a behavioral health system that works for everyone at a time when treatment and recovery supports for mental health and substance use are more important than ever.”
"Through these grants we are promoting trauma-informed and culturally responsive behavioral health services by meeting clients where they are,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a statement. “These grants will make it possible for behavioral health providers across Wisconsin to create secure, community-based access points for behavioral health services.”
The grants announced today are part of a series of one-time investments funded by the American Rescue Plan Act to make behavioral health services more available and accessible across Wisconsin.
Call 211 to learn about community mental health and substance use services in Wisconsin.