Gov. Evers, federal education secretaries stress workforce development needs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two secretaries with the Federal Department of Education and Gov. Tony Evers spoke at an education summit Thursday about the importance of workforce development programs.
The Unlocking Pathways Summit comes as the state announced it's reached record levels of employment and is the latest in a string of such events for the two federal officials. They focused their discussion on partnerships between education and industry to encourage workforce development.
Given low unemployment rates and increasing workforce participation, the topic turned to how systemic change could allow more people to get the training they need to get new jobs.
"And the reality is today's students are often older, they're often parents, they may have to support their own families," Under Secretary James Kvaal said. "And many of our basic needs programs like SNAP or the Earned Income Tax Credit, or housing and other programs are designed to try and screen out students."
Evers spoke on the importance of apprenticeship programs.
"Through our registered apprenticeship program folks can earn while they learn and gain new skills to help them advance their careers in their field of choice, or even enter a new industry altogether," the governor said.
He then turned his remarks to stressing the importance of child care in the workforce. Evers has called the Legislature to meet in special session to provide additional funding for child care providers.
He argues that expanding child care access will allow more parents to enter the labor market.
Republicans in the Legislature have signaled that they will instead focus on passing a tax cut when they next meet in September.
The state Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced new employment numbers Thursday that showed while unemployment rose slightly from the month before, it remains near historic lows.
The unemployment rate in July was 2.6 percent, an increase over the 2.5 percent of the previous month. Earlier in the year, the state posted a record low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent.
The state also had a record 3,007,200 nonfarm jobs in July, the DWD reports.
That figure represents a gain of 39,500 over the this time last year.