Gov. Evers, First Lady call for Wisconsinites to shop local this holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) — This holiday season, Gov. Tony Evers is encouraging Wisconsinites to shop local.
In a video message, Gov. Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers celebrated "Shop Small Wisconsin" to bring attention to the "unique and wonderful small businesses" across the state.
This is the second consecutive year Evers is proclaiming Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 "Shop Small Wisconsin," according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Gov. Evers said investing in these businesses supports local jobs and the economy, because "two-thirds of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community."
Kathy Evers said this is because small businesses are more likely to do everything in the community they're based in, whether that's hiring, buying supplies or giving back to the community.
One of the ways you can easily find local products is by looking for the "Something Special from Wisconsin" logo.
Gov. Evers also said nearly half of all Wisconsin workers are employed by these small businesses.
"Shopping small supports your neighbors, and that’s what being a Wisconsinite is all about," Kathy Evers said.
You can watch Gov. Evers and the First Lady's full video message below.