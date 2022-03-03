Gov. Evers, First Lady illuminating executive residence blue and yellow for Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) — The Executive Residence will be lit blue and yellow Thursday night to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.
Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers said in the announcement the residence will be lit starting at 7:30 p.m. and will remain on for "the foreseeable future."
“Tonight, Kathy and I are lighting up the Executive Residence in blue and yellow as we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Gov. Evers. “We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of the Ukraine. We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”
