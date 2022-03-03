 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Evers, First Lady illuminating executive residence blue and yellow for Ukraine

  • Updated
Governor's Mansion in colors of Ukrainian flag

MADISON (WKOW) — The Executive Residence will be lit blue and yellow Thursday night to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. 

Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers said in the announcement the residence will be lit starting at 7:30 p.m. and will remain on for "the foreseeable future." 

“Tonight, Kathy and I are lighting up the Executive Residence in blue and yellow as we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Gov. Evers. “We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of the Ukraine. We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you