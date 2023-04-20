Gov. Evers highlights clean water work at Janesville farm

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers visited a farm in Janesville to highlight the work farmers are doing to keep our water clean.
He was at Hughes Farm along Highway 51 Thursday morning.
The farm is part of an organization called "Farmers on the Rock," a nonprofit that focuses on sustainable production practices that improve water quality.
The governor said it's a perfect example of farmers working together.
"I'm just really impressed and really pleased with the work you're doing. You're actually looking at ways to make money off of these cover crops also, which is really unique, and it's cutting edge."
Farmers on the Rock has received more than $60,000 through the state's Watershed Protection Grant Program.
The governor is proposing a $500,000 investment in that program in his state budget.