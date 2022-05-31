Gov. Evers investing additional $22 million in emergency response initiatives, programs

APPLETON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday that an additional $22 million will be invested to fund emergency response initiatives and programs.
This money will go toward supporting fire station construction and expansion, emergency medical services (EMS) and emergency medical response (EMR) program support and expansion projects, and a permanent drive-through immunization and testing site.
“We have been working hard to invest in projects that will help build stronger, healthier communities across our state," Gov. Evers said. "From De Pere to Waupun, we're excited to continue this important work by making sure our rural communities have adequate emergency response options, updating our fire stations, facilities, and services. By preparing for whatever comes next, we’re not only strengthening pandemic response in our communities, but building the future we want for our families, our communities, and our state.”
This is part of Evers' goal to support and stabilize Wisconsin’s EMS system across the state.
A list of newly announced grant recipients include:
- Town of Beloit - $7,675,000 grant for fire station reconstruction
- City of Altoona - $1,149,000 grant to expand a public safety garage with drive-through health services
- City of De Pere - $206,831 grant for a mobile EMS unit
- Laona Rescue Unit - $2,790,000 grant for fire station construction
- City of Oconto Falls - $7,000,000 grant for fire station expansion
- City of Peshtigo - $3,001,379 grant for construction of two EMS stations
- City of Waupun - $204,864 grant to expand emergency medical responder services
- Westby First Responders - $15,000 grant for the purchase of a Lund University Cardiac Assist System (LUCAS) device