Gov. Evers invests additional $16.6M to help heat Wisconsin homes this winter

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced Friday the state will be spending an additional $16.6 million to help Wisconsin families have heat this winter.
According to a release from the Office of the Governor, the funds will be overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and distributed to two programs. The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program will receive $13.6 million while the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund gets $3 million.
This season, the average heating benefit is expected to be $372 and the average electric benefit is expected to be $210.
Wisconsin residents can apply to energy assistance benefits through WHEAP starting on October 1. The benefit remains available until May 15, 2023.
Residents can apply for energy assistance through county social and human service offices, Tribal governments, and private non-profit agencies, online at https://energybenefit.wi.gov or by phone at 1-800-506-5596.
Eligibility is based on household income and size, as well as the home's energy cost. More information is available online.
You can read the full press release online.