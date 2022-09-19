Gov. Evers joins other Midwest governors announcing Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) and six other Midwestern governors announced the creation of the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition Monday.
The coalition will work to develop a strong, clean hydrogen economy in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.
In a press release from Evers's office, the partnership was solidified by a Memorandum of Understanding signed by governors from each state. They will work together to identify opportunities for advancing clean hydrogen production and use, leading to expanded economic opportunities, reducing harmful emissions, promoting energy independence, and lowering long-term energy costs.
The colorless and odorless gas, hydrogen can be used as a clean fuel source, releasing only water as byproduct when used in a fuel cell, and has the possibility to help decarbonize multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy.
“We don’t have to choose between clean energy and clean air and creating good-paying jobs and a strong economy—we can do both,” said Gov. Evers. “As we work to implement our state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan, I’m proud to join this coalition of fellow Midwestern governors working together to accelerate clean hydrogen production, foster economic development, and lower costs, while reducing emissions across Wisconsin and our entire region.”