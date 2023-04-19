Gov. Evers, local leaders highlight using federal investments to create jobs, fight climate change

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers joined local leaders in Fitchburg Wednesday to highlight investments that could be made in the state from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act.
They met and toured the International Union of Painter's training facility.
The mayors of Green Bay, Madison, Appleton, Racine and Sheboygan joined Evers, Wisconsin Conservation of Voters, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, and the BlueGreen Alliance at the event.
“This is a great opportunity to connect with local officials, environmental advocates, and labor partners, among other key stakeholders, to discuss and collaborate on how we can best make use of federal resources coming to our state to help us meet our clean energy and workforce needs and goals,” Governor Evers said.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway talked about the investments already made, including funding for the Bus Rapid Transit Plan.
"Those infrastructure improvements are accompanied by good paying union jobs, from the line union workers who will be building the Bus Rapid Transit System to the Teamsters who will operate it," she said.
The group also participated in a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Public Services Commission.
According to a press release from the BlueGreen Alliance, these agencies will oversee the implementation of many of the federally funded programs.