Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov- elect to deliver Inaugural addresses Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) — On Tuesday, Wisconsin's governor and lieutenant governor are set to make inaugural addresses.
Wisconsinites will hear inaugural addresses from incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. elect Sara Rodriguez during an event at the State Capitol at noon.
The capitol will be open to the public for the addresses. Evers' office says pre-ceremony entertainment begins at 11 a.m., followed by the official swearing in ceremony at noon.
For those who are unable to attend the event in person, you can watch the swearing in ceremony and inaugural speeches live on WKOW.com.