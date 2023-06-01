 Skip to main content
Gov. Evers, officials kick off Pride Month by raising pride flag at Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and other officials met at the Capitol Wednesday to kick off Pride Month.

“As we kick off Pride Month in Wisconsin, we celebrate LGBTQ people in Wisconsin, the LGBTQ community more broadly, and LGBTQ contributions and culture — which are a vibrant, critical part of our state and our country,” Gov. Evers said. 

Evers also took a moment to honor and pay tribute to the LGBTQ people who weren't with them today. Evers said their stories, voices and dedication helped secure LGBTQ freedoms that "we must work hard to defend and protect."

Evers continued by saying Pride Month is also a time to recognize the challenges LGBTQ people still face.

“Anti-LGBTQ words and actions — whether they’re happening in Wisconsin or elsewhere — only make our work to keep our LGBTQ kids, families, and communities healthy and safe even more difficult," he said.

Evers then called out those who work against LGBTQ people with their speech, actions and legislation, voicing his support for LGBTQ people. He said the pride flag flies just feet above his office "as a signal that I will always stand with LGBTQ Wisconsinites and fight to protect them with every tool and every power that I have."

The event concluded with the Progress Pride Flag being raised over the Capitol. It will remain up until sunset on Friday, June 30.

June is recognized as Pride Month in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. 

The Dane County Board is meeting Thursday evening to recognize June as Pride Month, as well. At the meeting, County Board Supervisor Rick Rose (District 16) will introduce a resolution declaring Dane County a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary individuals.

