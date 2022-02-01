Gov. Evers orders flags to half staff in honor of Fremont-Wolf River firefighter who died of COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Evers is ordering flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of a late firefighter from the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department.
According to a press release from Evers' office, Robert "Bob" Stevens died at the age of 66 in January as a result of complications of COVID-19 after contracting the virus in the line of duty.
“Whether defending health and safety, being there for folks in times of need, or helping others enjoy the great outdoors, Bob dedicated more than half of his life to serving the people of his community and he will be forever remembered for his dedication,” said Gov. Evers. “Our thoughts are with the Stevens’ family, everyone at the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department, and all of his colleagues, friends, and fellow community members in Fremont as they mourn this loss.”
Services for Stevens will be held on Wednesday in Fremont.