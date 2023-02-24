Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff Sunday for Lake Mills fire chief

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of Lake Mills' late fire chief.

Chief Todd Yandre passed away in the line of duty on February 15.

Evers gave Yandre high praise, in part calling him a caring and loyal friend, mentor and coach.

“Kathy and I share our deepest condolences with the Yandre family, his wife, Monica, his children, Jordan and Catherine, his grandchildren, and all of his friends and family at the Lake Mills Fire Department. He will not be forgotten,” Evers' statement said in part.

The flags are being lowered the same day as Yandre's service.

Flags will stay at half staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday. The executive order lowering flags for Yandre runs concurrently with one lowering flags for Wisconsin's 41st governor Tony Earl, who died Thursday morning.