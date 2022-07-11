Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor former Juneau County judge

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers is ordering flags to half-staff on Wednesday to honor a former Juneau County judge who was killed in June.
Services for Judge John Roemer are being held Wednesday in Mauston, the same day the half-staff order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.
Roemer was killed in a "targeted" attack at his home in New Lisbon on June 3. The man who attacked him, Douglas K. Uhde, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“Judge Roemer’s contributions to his community and our state will not be forgotten as he leaves behind a legacy of dedicated, distinguished service that has already inspired so many," Evers statement said. "Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in praying for Judge Roemer’s family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and the greater community as we mourn his tragic passing.”
Judge Roemer was elected to the Juneau County Circuit Court in 2004, where he served until retiring in 2017.