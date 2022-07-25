Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor former State Senator Jeffery T. Plale

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers is ordering flags to half-staff on Tuesday to honor a former State Senator Jeffery T. Plale, who passed away on July 3.
Plale passed away on July 3, 2022, at the age of 54. His services will be held on Tuesday in Milwaukee.
“Senator Plale was a dedicated servant who cared deeply about his community and was often regarded for his effective bipartisanship throughout the course of his service,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “Kathy and I are thinking of his family, friends, former colleagues, and the entire South Milwaukee community as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend and longtime community leader.”
Plale started his career in public service with the South Milwaukee Common Council. He was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1996 and elected into the Wisconsin State Senate in 2003.
Executive Order #172 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset.