Gov. Evers, other politicians on list found at scene of Wis. judge's killing

NEW LISBON (WKOW) -- 27 News has learned that Gov. Tony Evers, along with other high-ranking politicians, are on a list found at the scene of Friday morning's fatal shooting of a former Juneau County judge.
The Department of Justice says law enforcement was called to a home in New Lisbon Friday morning and found the 68-year-old homeowner dead. 27 News has confirmed the incident was at former Juneau County Judge John Roemer's home.
Law enforcement also found a suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
27 News has obtained the list and new details of what happened from a high-level source with intimate knowledge of the investigation. The list was found inside the suspect's vehicle and includes the names of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Ten other names were on the list, including Judge John Roemer. Another person on the list confirms to 27 News he was contacted by the Department of Justice.
The information provided by the source says when SWAT entered the home, they found Roemer zip-tied to a chair and fatally shot.
ABC News has confirmed the same information and reports the investigation is being handled as both a homicide and possible case of domestic terrorism.
At a news conference Friday, Attorney General Josh Kaul said the other potential targets had been contacted and were safe. 27 News reached out to Governor Evers' office, which did not want to comment.