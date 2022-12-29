Gov. Evers pardons 171 people, bringing total to 774

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers pardoned another 171 people, bringing his total number of pardons to 774.
Evers said in a release pardons are "an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement" that the person has made an effort to make amends and contribute to their community.
"[Pardons are an] important tool to not only live out our Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, and respect, but to open the doors of opportunity for individuals, their families, and their communities," Evers said.
A list of pardon recipients is available online.
The pardon application, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website.