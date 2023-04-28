Gov. Evers 'particularly proud' of locals responding to train derailment

DE SOTO, Wis. (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers is in Crawford County Friday, surveying the train derailment along the Mississippi River.

The train derailed Thursday afternoon, injuring four BNSF employees and sending two cars into the Mississippi River.

In a tweet, Evers said he's meeting with emergency personnel responding to the situation. He also took a moment to address members of the media about the local and state response to the situation.

"I'm very proud of the locals and the state resources came here, but particularly local folks," Evers said. "When you think about it, they've lived here, they've got jobs, they're going about their regular life. But, they've also been trained to take care of things like this."

Evers said the state is assisting through agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Emergency Management System and the Department of Transportation. He said he's so far satisfied with how the locals and state agencies are working together in response to the derailment.

"You hate to see it happen, but by God, it's a really extraordinary event and difficult event. But, everybody did their job and yes I've been satisfied with the response," Evers said.

Evers isn't yet providing solutions to prevent accidents like this one. He said that will wait until an investigation by federal agencies into the cause is complete.

"The most important thing [is] things are safe now, people have been taken care of and we're going to have this cleaned up in a couple of days," he said.

Evers wouldn't comment on whether or not flooding played a role in the derailment, but a representative for Congressman Derrick Van Orden said he recently brought up flooding concerns to BNSF.

"The railroad personally assured the Congressman that they were experienced in handling flooding at that they were frequently inspecting the tracks," Molly Bohn said.

Bohn said the Federal Railroad Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Van Orden doesn't want trains to run on the track again until it's inspected and repaired.