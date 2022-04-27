Gov. Evers’ plan to invest $282.9 million in Wisconsin’s infrastructure approved

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Evers’ plan to invest $282.9 million in Wisconsin’s infrastructure won overwhelming bipartisan approval from the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance on Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
This was the last step needed for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to use Wisconsin's allocation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for infrastructure improvements throughout the state.
“We assembled a plan that invests in local roads, bridges, state highways, bike and pedestrian facilities, and congestion and air quality improvement projects all over Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “After years of neglect, we have improved more than 1,700 miles of roads and nearly 1,300 bridges. This federal spending plan builds upon the transportation investments made in my previous two budgets so we can fix the roads and provide Wisconsinites the transportation system they need and deserve.”
WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson also expressed his thanks for everyone that made this possible.
“I am grateful to the committee members for approving the plan and to our local partners -- the towns, municipalities and counties -- for helping us create a plan to ensure this federal funding is efficiently deployed to projects in communities throughout the state,” Thompson said.
The plan to invest the BIL funding for this federal fiscal year includes:
- Congestion, mitigation and air quality - $4,288,000
- Bike and pedestrian facilities - $10,543,600
- Local bridges - $60,730,200
- Local roads - $83,843,000
- State highways - $123,566,800