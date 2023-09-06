Gov. Evers promises to veto revised Republican tax plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he'd veto a new Republican tax plan that targets the middle class.

The revised tax plan was introduced after the governor vetoed the previous plan, which gave relief for all income tax brackets and focused on the state's highest earners.

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said he hopes the new plan reaches a compromise, but Evers said he'd veto it, "plain and simple."

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Evers says the plan would jeopardize Wisconsin's financial stability and investments needed to address the "real, pressing challenges" facing the state.

Evers said this plan would put the state "on a path to bankruptcy."

The plan would give $2.9 billion in tax cuts, which would give more $750 back to families each year.

The governor's office previously cited a memo from state Dept. of Administration that warns the state could only cut taxes up to $113M this year and $319M next year, stating anything over that threshold would risk the federal government recouping Wisconsin's share of American Rescue Plan Act money.

However, Born said he doesn't believe the federal government would "come after" Wisconsin.

"We have a strong budget," Born said. "We have a strong surplus. We can return some of that money to the taxpayers."