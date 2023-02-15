Gov. Evers proposes two-year budget, Republicans critical of spending

MADISON (WKOW) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers gave his biannual budget address Wednesday evening, outlining his ideas for what issues Wisconsin should spend money on over the next two years.
The governor's proposal includes increased funding for K-12 education, a 10% tax cut for some Wisconsinites, infrastructure investments and plans to expand access to affordable housing.
In total, the budget proposal calls for a $52.1 billion operating budget in fiscal year 2023-24 and a $51.7 billion budget in fiscal year 2024-25.
Part of that money would go toward creating a new paid family and medical leave program. The budget proposal sets aside more than $240 million in state funding to get the program off the ground by Jan. 1, 2025. In the long run, the program would be funded by payroll contributions.
The plan would provide 12 weeks of paid family or medical leave each year to state and private sector employees.
"We’re taking a comprehensive approach to paid family leave for workers and employers across our state because doing what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state—and it’s what’s best for our families and our workforce, too," he said.
Under Evers' proposal, Wisconsin would also expand eligibility for paid leave to include caring for a new child, the unexpected closure of a child care facility, aftermath of domestic violence and sexual assault, serious health conditions, caring for family members with serious health conditions and military deployment for service members and their immediate family members.
"Too often, folks are also unable to receive family or medical leave support based on their unique circumstances or situation," Evers said. "So, we’re also going to expand eligibility so workers have the flexibility to respond to their personal, family members’ or their kids’ needs."
Other spending items in the governor's proposal include nearly $300 million for updates to American Family Field, money for Wisconsin to implement automatic voter registration and a plan to send a large chunk of the state's sales tax revenue back to local communities.
During his speech, Evers told the Republican-controlled Legislature he expects there to be differing views on how to spend state money. But the governor said he believes compromise should be possible.
"In this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us," he said. "These aren’t Republican or Democratic priorities—they’re Wisconsin priorities, areas where we should be able to find common ground."
However, Republican lawmakers were quick to shoot down many of the governor's proposals.
In a news conference immediately after Evers' speech, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and fellow Republicans were quick to call Evers' proposal "unrealistic."
"I felt like I was watching Oprah Winfrey, 'a billion for you, a billion for you, a billion for you,'" Vos said. "When you add up the entire budget spending, I think it would be the largest increase in spending in the history of the state of Wisconsin."
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu downplayed Evers' paid leave proposal and said he doesn't believe it would be a good use of state money.
"Our FMLA is already competitive nationally," LeMahieu said. "We already have a standard that is above and beyond what the federal standard is for FMLA."
While Republicans said they agree with Evers on the main problems facing the state, like K-12 education and tax relief, they don't see eye to eye on the best solution.
Rep. Jessie Rodriguez (R-Oak Creek) said her party's idea for education spending will focus more on data. She said Republicans aim to determine which schools in the state are scoring the lowest and focus energy and resources into those areas.
"Eliminating this option by freezing enrollment, like Governor Evers has proposed, will not be in our budget," Rodriguez said. "Instead, our budget will prioritize parental involvement, providing educational options and improving student achievement."
Despite opposing many of Evers' proposals, Republicans said they're ready to start budget discussions over the next few weeks.
"I have every confidence that the finance process will work its way through," Vos said. "They will be able to showcase the differences of where our solutions are, not where our priorities are."