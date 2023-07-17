Gov. Evers pushing for permanent Child Care Counts program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers, joined by Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilee Amundson, visited a child care center in Montello Monday afternoon, to garner support from local officials to invest in more affordable child care.
Republicans have continued to strike down the efforts to allocate funding towards the Child Care Counts Program initially established during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has been critical to local child care providers, making it more accessible for working families.
“We do have the money and we can help places like this stay in business," Evers said. “I encourage legislators to go visit those child care places that they have in their localities. Ask them if they're going to stay in business after January of next year."
Evers took a tour of Smart Start Daycare, a local child care center in Marquette County, and had a chance to meet some of the children currently attending the program.
The center is one of six in the community receiving funding through Child Care Counts, with the money being used towards maintaining its daily operations and providing its workers with fair wages.
Like other facilities in the county, Smart Start says it's simply not able to meet the growing demand for affordable child care due to limited staffing and resources.
Evers has proposed that Child Care Counts become a permanent state program. To date, the program has distributed $387 million in funding to more than 4,345 providers in Wisconsin.