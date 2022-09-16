Gov. Evers receives 2022 U.S. Water Prize from U.S. Water Alliance

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. Water Alliance recognized Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday as the winner of this year's U.S. Water Prize in the Outstanding Public Official category.
The U.S. Water Prize celebrates advancement of "sustainable, integrated, and inclusive solutions to the nation’s water challenges," according to the U.S. Water Alliance.
Gov. Evers was selected after being nominated by the Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin for his work to promote and protect Wisconsin water quality.
Throughout his administration, Evers has worked to replace and rebuild contaminated wells, create a water quality task force and he also declared 2019 the year of "Clean Drinking Water."
“From our farmers to our outdoor recreation enthusiasts, protecting Wisconsin’s vast and valuable natural resources and ensuring that everyone has access to clean drinking water are values core to who we are as Wisconsinites,” Gov. Evers said in a release.
He said the state is "ready" for bold and urgent solutions to address the climate crisis and its effects on the state's water. He said Wisconsin is "well on its way" to a sustainable future for the coming generations.
The winners of the prize are selected from more than 160 nominees and applications.