Gov. Evers recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day in video message

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Evers celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, with a video message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations.
The day was first recognized in Wisconsin in 2019 when Evers signed Executive Order #50 declaring the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day.
In the state's 2021 observance of Indigenous Peoples Day Evers signed Executive Order #136, which acknowledges and formally apologizes for Wisconsin's role in Indian boarding schools. It also declares support of U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.
In this year's message Evers says in part:
"As a state, we share responsibility with the federal government for upholding agreements and honoring treaty rights, acknowledging the pain inflicted on Tribal communities historically and even still today, and making things right for future generations.
We are a better state when we do, when we support one another, respect Tribal Sovereignty and our Tribal neighbors, and when we work together to build the sort of state we want to live in."
Wisconsin is home to twelve Native Nations, including the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Forest County Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk Nation, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Oneida Nation, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, and Brothertown Indian Nation.