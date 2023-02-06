Gov. Evers 'remains hopeful' regarding negotiations on Lac du Flambeau dispute

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that he met with Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribal leaders after several roads were barricaded, preventing locals from getting to their homes.
The roads were initially blocked by the tribe because the easement agreement expired 10 years ago. The agreement allowed locals to travel on roads passing through tribal lands, and after the agreement lapsed, the tribe said those who used the roads to get to their private property may be fined or even arrested.
Evers said he met with President John Johnson and the Tribal Council on the Lac du Flambeau Reservation over the weekend about the dispute.
He said all attempts to date to negotiate and set up new right-of-way easement agreements have been "unsuccessful," which has led to the four affected roadways to be barricaded.
He said the tribe is committed to "ensuring affected residents have the information they need and can continue accessing critical services and assistance."
Evers said he remains hopeful that all parties will reach a "meaningful resolution" in this ongoing dispute.
Evers also pointed to the recent release by Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa regarding the dispute.