Gov. Evers responds to criticism of Secretary of State appointment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers responded to questions regarding his appointment of Sarah Godlewski as Secretary of State.

Longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigned last week. He had just been elected to a new term months prior.

Evers appointed Godlewski to the role. The former Wisconsin Treasurer had made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last year.

Evers denied having any prior knowledge that La Follette was going to step down.

"I mean, this is this is such an odd, odd story that the Republicans have put in place here. You know, the idea that somehow I colluded with Godlewski and Mandela (Barnes) and all these other people. I think the last I've talked to Doug La Follette last week, or I received his letter. I think I saw him at the inauguration. And I said, 'Good speech, Doug.' So, three words that I had had with him over the last several years. There was no collusion. He gave me a letter, he brought my office a letter saying, 'I'm sick of this stuff.' He left. I appointed a completely competent person to do the work. And that's the end of that story."

Republican lawmakers have authored a joint resolution calling on Evers to hold a special election to fill the Secretary of State role.