Gov. Evers says over 48,000 households have gotten help from emergency rental assistance program

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers says over 48,000 households have gotten rental assistance through a federally funded program since it was announced in 2021.
The governor's office says Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current or overdue rent and utilities payments. Since the program was announced in February of 2021, Gov. Evers says over 48,000 households have gotten over $200 million in assistance.
"This program has been a lifeline for Wisconsin families when they’ve needed it most, and I look forward to continuing this important work to ensure Wisconsin families can keep up with rent and utility bills, especially as we head into the winter months,” Gov. Evers said.
The program is open to Wisconsin residents who are at risk to experience housing instability, income was impacted by the pandemic and household income is at or below 80% of the county median income. More information on the program is available online.
The program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and is funded by the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Some counties and cities, including Dane County and Madison, have individual rental assistance programs.